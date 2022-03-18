CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Sells $232,080.00 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $933.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4,021.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 210,467 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.