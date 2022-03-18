Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 35,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,231. The company has a market cap of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

