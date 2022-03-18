Chardan Capital Increases Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Price Target to $18.00

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

In other news, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.