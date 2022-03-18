Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.29. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

