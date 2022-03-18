Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.40. 87,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,769. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.