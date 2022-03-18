ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Financial Comparison

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChemoCentryx and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx -408.87% -40.75% -28.53% Graybug Vision N/A -45.66% -42.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ChemoCentryx and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx 0 1 4 1 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 4 2 0 2.33

ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. Graybug Vision has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 246.67%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than ChemoCentryx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChemoCentryx and Graybug Vision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx $32.22 million 54.78 -$131.76 million ($1.89) -13.36 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.82 million ($1.69) -0.74

Graybug Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChemoCentryx. ChemoCentryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of ChemoCentryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of ChemoCentryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

