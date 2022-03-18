ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 231.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

