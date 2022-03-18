Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.90.

Shares of CHK opened at $79.01 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

