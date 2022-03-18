Chia Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

