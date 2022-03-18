Chia Network (XCH) Hits Market Cap of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.06864852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,462.56 or 0.99895550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040216 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

