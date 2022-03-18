Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 12,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

