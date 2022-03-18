Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,765 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $136,137.97.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

