CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 222,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 2,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,664. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.