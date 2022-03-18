Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Buy Rating from Aegis

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Aegis in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDTX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 293,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

