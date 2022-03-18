CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

