Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

