Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $394.98 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

