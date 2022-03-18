Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.53. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 10,300 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

