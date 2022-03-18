CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.