CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CIR opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

