Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

CSCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,825,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

