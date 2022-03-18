Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.14.

NYSE C opened at $57.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

