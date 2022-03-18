City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Michael Kay Purchases 50,000 Shares

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Michael Kay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,750.00 ($109,172.66).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96.
About City Chic Collective (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for City Chic Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Chic Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.