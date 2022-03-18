City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Michael Kay Purchases 50,000 Shares

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Michael Kay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,750.00 ($109,172.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96.

About City Chic Collective (Get Rating)

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a retailer of plus-size women's apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers its products under the City Chic, Avenue, Evans, CCX, Hips & Curves, and Fox & Royal brands.

