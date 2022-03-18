Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

