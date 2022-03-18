Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,804,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.