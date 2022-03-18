Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLAS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 125,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,281. Class Acceleration has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

