ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 140.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLPT opened at $9.15 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

