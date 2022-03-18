Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,771. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $166.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

