ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.95.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
