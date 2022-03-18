ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

