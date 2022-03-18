CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.60. 2,793,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

