Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $223,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

