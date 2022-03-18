Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $73,585,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,734 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

