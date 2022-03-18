Comerica Bank Has $893,000 Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $721.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

