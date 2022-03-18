Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Banc of California worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.86 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

