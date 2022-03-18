Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

