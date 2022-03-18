Comerica Bank Sells 5,580 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

