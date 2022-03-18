Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 2%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 6,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 75,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$20.62 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

