Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of CMC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

