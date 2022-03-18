Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. Community Financial has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $41.00.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

