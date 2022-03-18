Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.27

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 8571326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

