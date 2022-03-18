Comparing Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.96% 10.03% 7.69% Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.76%. Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $208.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Texas Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.68 $56.71 million $1.16 14.99 Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.99 $7.77 billion $8.26 21.61

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

