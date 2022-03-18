Comparing Vimeo (VMEO) & Its Rivals

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vimeo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.30 million -37.79 Vimeo Competitors $7.99 billion $2.10 billion 62.61

Vimeo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vimeo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1044 4327 9128 294 2.59

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -8.59% -16.02% -2.78%

Summary

Vimeo rivals beat Vimeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

