Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 49.40 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,910.37 ($37.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 2,146 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,764.41.

CCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,160 ($41.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

