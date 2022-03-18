Computacenter’s (CCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,160 ($41.09) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

CCC stock opened at GBX 2,888 ($37.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 2,118 ($27.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.29). The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,684.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,764.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

About Computacenter (Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.