Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.17 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

