Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $286,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

