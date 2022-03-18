Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 5.2%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 613,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100,958% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

