Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTTAY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.