Contrasting Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) & CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Priority Technology and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 CDK Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.26%. CDK Global has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.64%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than CDK Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 0.98 $25.66 million ($0.49) -11.73 CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.37 $1.03 billion $8.53 5.66

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -4.09% N/A -1.73% CDK Global 60.45% 66.55% 10.63%

Summary

CDK Global beats Priority Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company's flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

