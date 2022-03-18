Contrasting Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) & Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wound Management Technologies and Demant A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Demant A/S 0 3 1 0 2.25

Risk and Volatility

Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Demant A/S has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Demant A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,117.98 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Demant A/S $2.22 billion 4.11 $171.74 million N/A N/A

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Demant A/S beats Wound Management Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wound Management Technologies (Get Rating)

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Demant A/S (Get Rating)

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services. The Communications comprises only its headset business, which operates under the EPOS brand and provides solutions for the professional call centre and office market (Enterprise headsets) and gaming headsets (Gaming). The company was founded by Hans Demant in 1904 and is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark.

