Convex Finance (CVX) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $18.80 or 0.00046266 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $16.37 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.59 or 0.06976650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,644.20 or 1.00000522 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,497,430 coins and its circulating supply is 54,190,725 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.